Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 2:00AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected to continue with

high and low temperatures 8 to 12 degrees above normal.

* WHERE…Northwest Arizona and the Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…A prolonged period of excessive heat will

significantly increase the potential for heat-related

illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in

outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or

reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much

of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Emergency cooling stations have been set up

in certain locations in Mohave County due to extended power

outages from storms over the weekend. These locations

are…Bullhead City Recreation Center located at 2 2 8 5 Trane

Road in Bullhead City. Fort Mojave Fire Department located at 1

9 2 0 Camp Mohave Road in Fort Mojave Mesa. Mohave Valley Fire

Department located at 1 4 5 1 Willow Drive in Mohave Valley. And

the American Red Cross Shelter at River Valley High School

located at 2 2 5 0 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley. Water and ice

are also available at Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department and

Mohave Valley Fire Department. Contact Mohave County Emergency

Management for the latest information.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.