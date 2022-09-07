Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 9:38PM PDT until September 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 94. For the High Wind
Watch, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT
Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel
could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.