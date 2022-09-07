Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 9:38PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 102. For the High Wind

Watch, east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

possible.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday.

For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through Friday

evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat

related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.