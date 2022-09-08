Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 2:19PM PDT until September 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 100. For the Wind Advisory,
southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to midnight
PDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.