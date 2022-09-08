Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 3:12AM PDT until September 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected through this evening.

High and low temperatures of 6 to 12 degrees above normal are

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Nevada and southeast California.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…One more day of excessive heat will keep the risk

moderate to high for heat-related illnesses, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those

without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will

be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible

to impacts as well.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.