Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 3:12AM PDT until September 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected through this evening.
High and low temperatures of 6 to 12 degrees above normal are
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Nevada and southeast California.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…One more day of excessive heat will keep the risk
moderate to high for heat-related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those
without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will
be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible
to impacts as well.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.