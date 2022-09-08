Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 3:12AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 106 today and 100 Friday.
For the High Wind Watch, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday.
For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through Friday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat
will significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.