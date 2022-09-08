Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 8:19PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 96. For the Wind Advisory,
east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday.
For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday
night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.