High Wind Warning issued September 8 at 2:19PM PDT until September 10 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 101. For the High Wind

Warning, east winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday.

For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT

Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat

will significantly increase the potential for heat related

illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in

outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be in the early

afternoon Friday.

Use caution if you must drive.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes.