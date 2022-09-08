High Wind Warning issued September 8 at 2:19PM PDT until September 10 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 101. For the High Wind
Warning, east winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday.
For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT
Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat
will significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be in the early
afternoon Friday.
Use caution if you must drive.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.