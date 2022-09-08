High Wind Warning issued September 8 at 8:19PM PDT until September 10 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.