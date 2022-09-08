High Wind Warning issued September 8 at 8:19PM PDT until September 10 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT…East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

