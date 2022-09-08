Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 2:19PM PDT until September 10 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 100. For the Wind Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to midnight

PDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes.