today at 11:12 AM
Published 3:04 AM

Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 3:04AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 96. For the Wind Advisory,
east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

