Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 3:04AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 101. For the High Wind

Warning, east winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* IMPACTS…Downed trees and power lines. Power outages are

possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses.

Use caution if you must drive.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and

drink plenty of water.