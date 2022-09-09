Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 9:04AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions continue with temperatures up to 93.
Strong east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.