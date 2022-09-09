Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 9:04AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions continue with temperatures up to 96.
Strong east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this
evening. For the High Wind Warning, until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat
will significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.
Use caution if you must drive.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.