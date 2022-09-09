Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 3:26PM PDT until September 9 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California…
* Until 630 PM PDT.
* At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Indio, southeastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Borrego Springs, Hwy
78 Between Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, Hwy 78 Between
S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, eastern Anza, Palm Desert, Rancho
Mirage and Thermal.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.