Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 5:02PM PDT until September 9 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 502 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are
possible in the warned area. Large mud flows and boulders have been
reported on Highway 74 near Taylor. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Indio, southeastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Borrego Springs, Hwy
78 Between Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, Hwy 78 Between
S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, eastern Anza, Palm Desert, Rancho
Mirage and Thermal.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.