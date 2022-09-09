Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 7:28PM PDT until September 9 at 10:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1030 PM PDT.
* At 728 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 0.75 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San
Gorgonio, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Highland, San
Jacinto, Beaumont and Banning.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches
in the El Dorado and Apple Burn Scars. Severe debris flows can also
be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away
in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.