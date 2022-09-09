High Wind Warning issued September 9 at 3:04AM PDT until September 10 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 101. For the High Wind
Warning, east winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* IMPACTS…Downed trees and power lines. Power outages are
possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses.
Use caution if you must drive.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.