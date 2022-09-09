Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 544 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northeastern Desert Hot Springs, or 11 miles northeast of Mt San

Jacinto State Park, moving northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Northern Palm Springs, Mount San Gorgonio, Onyx Summit, Forest Falls,

Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Mountain Home

Village, North Palm Springs, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit,

Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Whitewater, Sky Valley,

Heart Bar Campground, Thousand Palms, Barton Flats Campground and

Morongo Indian Reservation.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.