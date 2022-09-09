Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 544 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
northeastern Desert Hot Springs, or 11 miles northeast of Mt San
Jacinto State Park, moving northwest at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Northern Palm Springs, Mount San Gorgonio, Onyx Summit, Forest Falls,
Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Mountain Home
Village, North Palm Springs, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit,
Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Whitewater, Sky Valley,
Heart Bar Campground, Thousand Palms, Barton Flats Campground and
Morongo Indian Reservation.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.