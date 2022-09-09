Wind Advisory issued September 9 at 3:04AM PDT until September 10 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 96. For the Wind Advisory,
east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.