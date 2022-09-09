Wind Advisory issued September 9 at 4:18PM PDT until September 10 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Strong east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.