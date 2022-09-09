Wind Advisory issued September 9 at 9:04AM PDT until September 10 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Hot conditions continue with temperatures up to 93.

Strong east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water.