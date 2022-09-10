Flash Flood Warning issued September 10 at 10:04AM PDT until September 10 at 1:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1004 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has ended across
the warned area. However, between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores and Coolidge Springs.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.