Flash Flood Warning issued September 10 at 9:11AM PDT until September 10 at 1:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Imperial County in southeastern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 115 PM PDT.
* At 911 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the
warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores and Coolidge Springs.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.