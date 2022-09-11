Flash Flood Warning issued September 11 at 3:58PM PDT until September 11 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 358 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lost Horse-Keys Village.
Berdoo Canyon Road and Fried Liver Wash where it crosses El Dorado
Mine Road
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.