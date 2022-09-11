Flash Flood Warning issued September 11 at 4:04PM PDT until September 11 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Fairview Fire burn scar in…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 404 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Fairview Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 0.75

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to

0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Fairview Fire burn area. The debris flow can

consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Fairview

Fire Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Fairview Fire Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Hemet, East Hemet, Valle Vista, Sage and Winchester.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.