September 12, 2022 1:27 AM
Published 4:59 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued September 11 at 4:59PM PDT until September 11 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 459 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

National Weather Service

