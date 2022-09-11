Flash Flood Warning issued September 11 at 5:24PM PDT until September 11 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

East Central Orange County in southwestern California…

* Until 830 PM PDT.

* At 524 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Perris, Sun City, Temescal Valley,

Menifee, Ortega Highway, Wildomar, Canyon Lake and Lakeland

Village.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.