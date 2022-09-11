Flash Flood Warning issued September 11 at 5:24PM PDT until September 11 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
East Central Orange County in southwestern California…
* Until 830 PM PDT.
* At 524 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Perris, Sun City, Temescal Valley,
Menifee, Ortega Highway, Wildomar, Canyon Lake and Lakeland
Village.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.