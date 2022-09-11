Flash Flood Warning issued September 11 at 5:59PM PDT until September 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 900 PM PDT.
* At 559 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.25
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
San Bernardino, Lake Arrowhead, Highland, Running Springs, Hwy 18
Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Skyforest, Hiwy 330 Between
San Bernardino And Running Springs, Rimforest, Hwy 18 Between
Running Springs And Big Bear and Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead
And Hesperia.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.