Flash Flood Warning issued September 11 at 6:10PM PDT until September 11 at 9:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 915 PM PDT.

* At 610 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1 inch

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

San Bernardino, Rialto, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass, Highland,

Muscoy, Hwy 18 Between San Bernardino And Crestline, Crestline,

Devore, Silverwood Lake Rec Area and Cedarpines Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.