Flash Flood Warning issued September 11 at 6:10PM PDT until September 11 at 9:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 915 PM PDT.
* At 610 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1 inch
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
San Bernardino, Rialto, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass, Highland,
Muscoy, Hwy 18 Between San Bernardino And Crestline, Crestline,
Devore, Silverwood Lake Rec Area and Cedarpines Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.