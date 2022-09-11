Flash Flood Warning issued September 11 at 6:44PM PDT until September 11 at 9:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 945 PM PDT.
* At 644 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1 inch
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Fontana, Ontario, Rialto, Chino, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass,
Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Montclair, Devore and San Antonio
Heights.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.