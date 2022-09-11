Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 2:02PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 202 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles east of Coachella, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Indio, Coachella, Thermal, La Quinta, Mecca, Indian Wells and Bermuda

Dunes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.