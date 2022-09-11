Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 3:05PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 305 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Moreno Valley, moving west at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Riverside, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Corona, Rialto, Redlands, Perris,
Colton, Norco, Loma Linda, Woodcrest, Pedley, Rubidoux, March
Airforce Base, Lake Mathews, Grand Terrace, Highgrove, Lake Perris
Recreation Area, Sunnyslope and Eagle Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.