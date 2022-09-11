Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 3:12PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 312 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Elsinore, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Riverside, Corona, Lake Elsinore, Perris, Norco, Sun City, Temescal

Valley, Lake Mathews, eastern Silverado, Woodcrest, Menifee, Canyon

Lake, Eagle Valley, Romoland, Quail Valley, El Cerrito and Home

Gardens.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.