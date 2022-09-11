Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 3:12PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 312 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lake Elsinore, moving northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Riverside, Corona, Lake Elsinore, Perris, Norco, Sun City, Temescal
Valley, Lake Mathews, eastern Silverado, Woodcrest, Menifee, Canyon
Lake, Eagle Valley, Romoland, Quail Valley, El Cerrito and Home
Gardens.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.