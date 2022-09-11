Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 3:26PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Silverwood Lake Rec Area, or near Lake Arrowhead, moving northwest at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Bernardino, Victorville, Hesperia, Wrightwood, I-15 Through The

Cajon Pass, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead, Hwy

138 Between I-15 And Hwy 2, Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And

Hesperia, Silverwood Lake Rec Area, Pinon Hills, Crestline,

Rimforest, Devore, Hwy 18 Between San Bernardino And Crestline, El

Mirage, Phelan, Cedarpines Park, Twin Peaks and Highway 138 between

Llano and the San Bernardino County line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.