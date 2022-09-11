Special Weather Statement issued September 11 at 3:26PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Silverwood Lake Rec Area, or near Lake Arrowhead, moving northwest at
20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
San Bernardino, Victorville, Hesperia, Wrightwood, I-15 Through The
Cajon Pass, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead, Hwy
138 Between I-15 And Hwy 2, Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And
Hesperia, Silverwood Lake Rec Area, Pinon Hills, Crestline,
Rimforest, Devore, Hwy 18 Between San Bernardino And Crestline, El
Mirage, Phelan, Cedarpines Park, Twin Peaks and Highway 138 between
Llano and the San Bernardino County line.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.