Flash Flood Warning issued September 12 at 1:11PM PDT until September 12 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Inyo County in south central California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Southeastern Nye County in south central Nevada…

West Central Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 111 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain along a line from Sandy Valley and southeast Inyo

County extending to the north across Highway 160 and across the

Spring Mountains. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pahrump, Rainbow Canyon, Spring Mountains, Mt. Charleston, Mary

Jane Falls Campground, Lovell Canyon Campground, Mcwilliams

Campground, Dolomite Campground, Fletcher View Campground, Kyle

Canyon Campground, Mahogany Grove Campground, Hilltop Campground,

Sandy Valley and Willow Creek Campground.

The rain gauge at Harris Springs in the Springs has received nearly

one inch of rain the 30 minutes.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.