Flash Flood Warning issued September 12 at 3:02PM PDT until September 12 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 302 PM PDT, Emergency Management reported flash flooding along

Highway 160 at mile marker 35. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain across northeastern San

Bernardino County and are moving toward Sandy Valley.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pahrump, Rainbow Canyon, Spring Mountains, Mt. Charleston, Mary

Jane Falls Campground, Lovell Canyon Campground, Mcwilliams

Campground, Dolomite Campground, Fletcher View Campground, Kyle

Canyon Campground, Mahogany Grove Campground, Hilltop Campground,

Sandy Valley and Willow Creek Campground.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.