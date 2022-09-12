Flash Flood Warning issued September 12 at 3:02PM PDT until September 12 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 302 PM PDT, Emergency Management reported flash flooding along
Highway 160 at mile marker 35. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain across northeastern San
Bernardino County and are moving toward Sandy Valley.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pahrump, Rainbow Canyon, Spring Mountains, Mt. Charleston, Mary
Jane Falls Campground, Lovell Canyon Campground, Mcwilliams
Campground, Dolomite Campground, Fletcher View Campground, Kyle
Canyon Campground, Mahogany Grove Campground, Hilltop Campground,
Sandy Valley and Willow Creek Campground.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.