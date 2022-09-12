Flash Flood Warning issued September 12 at 3:06PM PDT until September 12 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 615 PM PDT.
* At 306 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Victorville, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow,
northern Lucerne Valley, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And
Barstow and Helendale.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.