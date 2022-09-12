Flash Flood Warning issued September 12 at 3:29PM PDT until September 12 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen mainly along and just to the north of Irwin Road from near

Barstow north to Fort Irwin Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Barstow, Daggett, Owl Canyon Campground, Nebo Center and Lenwood.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.