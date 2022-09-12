Flash Flood Warning issued September 12 at 3:29PM PDT until September 12 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen mainly along and just to the north of Irwin Road from near
Barstow north to Fort Irwin Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Barstow, Daggett, Owl Canyon Campground, Nebo Center and Lenwood.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.