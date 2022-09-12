Flash Flood Warning issued September 12 at 3:51PM PDT until September 12 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 700 PM PDT.
* At 351 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southern Corona, western Lake Elsinore, Perris, Lake Mathews,
Temescal Valley, Woodcrest and March Afb.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.