Flash Flood Warning issued September 12 at 4:17PM PDT until September 12 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Apple and El Dorado burn scar in…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 417 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar. Between 1.75
and 2.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts
up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding
is already occurring.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar. The debris flow
can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Apple and
El Dorado Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucaipa, Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Banning, Hwy 38 Between
Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Angelus Oaks, Mountain Home Village and
Morongo Indian Reservation.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches
in the El Dorado and Apple Burn Scars. Severe debris flows can also
be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away
in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.