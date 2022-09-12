Flash Flood Warning issued September 12 at 5:48PM PDT until September 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 900 PM PDT.
* At 548 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
San Bernardino, Lake Arrowhead, Highland, Colton, Running Springs,
Rimforest, Hwy 18 Between San Bernardino And Crestline, Hiwy 330
Between San Bernardino And Running Springs, Crestline and
Skyforest.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.