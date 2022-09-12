Flash Flood Warning issued September 12 at 7:31PM PDT until September 12 at 10:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Southern Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 1030 PM PDT.
* At 731 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cal-Nev-Ari.
This includes US-95 from mile marker 10 to 0 in Nevada, and mile
marker 80 to 70 in California.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.