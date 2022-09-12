Flash Flood Warning issued September 12 at 7:47PM PDT until September 12 at 9:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 747 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Essex, Goffs, National Trails Highway and RT 66.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.