Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 12 at 3:13PM PDT until September 12 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 400 PM PDT/400 PM MST/.
* At 312 PM PDT/312 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over
Parker Dam, moving north at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Three Dunes Campground, Cattail Cove
State Park, Desert Hills, Black Meadow Landing Campground, Earp and
Big River.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors
or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.