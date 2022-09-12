Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 12 at 3:34PM PDT until September 12 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 334 PM PDT/334 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near
Cattail Cove State Park, or 11 miles north of Parker Dam, moving
northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Three Dunes Campground, Cattail Cove
State Park, Desert Hills, Black Meadow Landing Campground, Earp and
Big River.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors
or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.