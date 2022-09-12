Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 3:04PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 304 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles south of Daggett, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Victorville, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and
northern Lucerne Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.