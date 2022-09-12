Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 3:23PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 322 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lake Mathews, or 7 miles north of Lake Elsinore. This storm was
nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail and torrential
rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lake Elsinore, Perris, Temescal Valley, Lake Mathews, March Airforce
Base, Woodcrest, Ortega Highway, Lakeland Village and Eagle Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.