Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 3:23PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 322 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Mathews, or 7 miles north of Lake Elsinore. This storm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail and torrential

rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Elsinore, Perris, Temescal Valley, Lake Mathews, March Airforce

Base, Woodcrest, Ortega Highway, Lakeland Village and Eagle Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.