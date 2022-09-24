Excessive Heat Warning issued September 24 at 1:05PM PDT until September 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 97 to 105
degrees expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses.
Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink
plenty of water.