Excessive Heat Warning issued September 24 at 8:46PM PDT until September 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot with temperatures 105 to 110 degrees.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is
especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can
reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.